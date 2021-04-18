LATEST

Virender Sehwag has praised Jaspreet Bumrah, why Mumbai Indians are the best team of IPL

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Former Indian workforce explosive batsman Virender Sehwag has praised Mumbai Indians star quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah and described him as ‘Brahmastra’ of Mumbai Indians. Bumrah once more performed a key position in Mumbai Indians’ win in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He conceded simply 14 runs in his 4 overs of the quota and likewise took a wicket to set the goal for Mumbai, bowling out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 137 on Saturday and profitable by 13 runs.

Punjab-Delhi will conflict in a contest of thorns right this moment, this could possibly be the taking part in XI

Speaking to ‘Cricbuzz’, Sehwag mentioned that, so long as he has this weapon (Jaspreet Bumrah), it is not going to be simple to defeat the Mumbai Indians. Other than this, Sehwag has additionally defined why Mumbai is the strongest workforce of IPL. He mentioned that he has bowlers who can defend small targets, in addition to batsmen who’ve the power to realize the largest objectives.

SRH’s Mentor Laxman explains, why the workforce misplaced in opposition to Mumbai Indians

Sehwag right here praised Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma for his resolution when Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Johnny Bairstow was crushing Krunal Pandya, then he eliminated him and put Kieron Pollard on the bowling. Rohit did this right here as a result of, like Vijay Shankar, Pollard may additionally show helpful in such a state of affairs. Clarify that in the course of the Mumbai innings, Vijay Shankar bowled properly. He conceded simply 19 runs in three overs and took two massive wickets within the type of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
27
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
23
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top