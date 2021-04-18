Virender Sehwag has praised Jaspreet Bumrah, why Mumbai Indians are the best team of IPL

Former Indian workforce explosive batsman Virender Sehwag has praised Mumbai Indians star quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah and described him as ‘Brahmastra’ of Mumbai Indians. Bumrah once more performed a key position in Mumbai Indians’ win in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He conceded simply 14 runs in his 4 overs of the quota and likewise took a wicket to set the goal for Mumbai, bowling out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 137 on Saturday and profitable by 13 runs.

Punjab-Delhi will conflict in a contest of thorns right this moment, this could possibly be the taking part in XI

Speaking to ‘Cricbuzz’, Sehwag mentioned that, so long as he has this weapon (Jaspreet Bumrah), it is not going to be simple to defeat the Mumbai Indians. Other than this, Sehwag has additionally defined why Mumbai is the strongest workforce of IPL. He mentioned that he has bowlers who can defend small targets, in addition to batsmen who’ve the power to realize the largest objectives.

SRH’s Mentor Laxman explains, why the workforce misplaced in opposition to Mumbai Indians

Sehwag right here praised Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma for his resolution when Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Johnny Bairstow was crushing Krunal Pandya, then he eliminated him and put Kieron Pollard on the bowling. Rohit did this right here as a result of, like Vijay Shankar, Pollard may additionally show helpful in such a state of affairs. Clarify that in the course of the Mumbai innings, Vijay Shankar bowled properly. He conceded simply 19 runs in three overs and took two massive wickets within the type of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.