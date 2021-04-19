LATEST

Virender Sehwag shares this MEME after watching Glenn Maxwell's fast batting

Glenn Maxwell has carried out brilliantly within the first three matches within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Maxwell is operating second within the Orange Cap race. On Sunday, he got here out to bat at quantity 4 towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and hit 78 runs. Maxwell scored these runs off 49 balls with the assistance of 9 fours and three sixes. When Maxwell got here to bat, RCB’s rating was 9/2. He together with Devdutt Padyakkal after which AB de Villiers laid the inspiration for RCB’s massive rating. Virender Sehwag, former Group India cricketer has shared a humorous meme praising Maxwell.

Sehwag wrote, ‘It’s good to see Maxwell enjoying to the perfect of his potential on this IPL. Throughout this time, Maxwell is teasing his earlier franchise groups on this method. Within the earlier season, Sehwag had heard loads of disrespect for Maxwell. He even went on to say that Maxwell is sort of a Rs 10 crore cheerleader for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Maxwell didn’t hit a single six final season. This yr RCB purchased him for Rs 14.25 crore.

Speaking in regards to the match, RCB gained the toss and determined to bat first and scored 204 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. AB de Villiers returned not out scoring 76 runs off 34 balls. In response, KKR’s workforce may solely handle 166 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Kyle Jameson took three whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets every, one wicket going to Washington Sundar.

