Virgil van Jick questions Louis van Gallo’s choice

Following his team’s win against Denmark on Saturday evening (4–2), Netherlands captain Virgil van Jick expressed some doubts about his coach Louis van Gaal’s tactical choice after the match. The Liverpool defender would have preferred to play 4-3-3 instead of 3-4-1-2 put up by the Dutch technician for this meeting.

“Till today we are working hard with a lot of strategy and meetings. There is good timing but there is also talk of improvement. We will analyze it. Of course we are playing in new system, players need different things. But I think we showed a lot of good stuff. Do I like the system? Well, I’m still…