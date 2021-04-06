ENTERTAINMENT

Virginals Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Virginals Web Series Cast

Virginals is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Balloons App App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Annie Sharma (@bossgirlanniee). Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Balloons app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 14 April 2021. Virginals All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. Balloons App is the producer of the web series. Balloons App is a new OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Virginal house girl (Annie Sharma), who lives alone and starts an affair with a handsome young boy.

Virginals Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Virginals
Director Rachna
Producer Suresh
Written by/Story Rachna
Screenplay Chital Tripathi
Production Company Balloons App
Lead Cast Sejal Shah |
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rachna
Cinematographer Rachna
Releasing Date 14 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Balloons App

Virginals Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Virginals Web Series Cast and Details

Anniee Sharma @bossgirlanniee
Anniee Sharma @bossgirlanniee
Where to watch Virginals Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Virginals web series on the Balloons App and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

