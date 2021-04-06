Virginals Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Virginals is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Balloons App App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Annie Sharma (@bossgirlanniee). Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Balloons app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 14 April 2021. Virginals All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. Balloons App is the producer of the web series. Balloons App is a new OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Virginal house girl (Annie Sharma), who lives alone and starts an affair with a handsome young boy.
Virginals Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Virginals
|Director
|Rachna
|Producer
|Suresh
|Written by/Story
|Rachna
|Screenplay
|Chital Tripathi
|Production Company
|Balloons App
|Lead Cast
|Sejal Shah |
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|3
|Country
|India
|Music
|Rachna
|Cinematographer
|Rachna
|Releasing Date
|14 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Balloons App
Virginals Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Virginals Web Series Cast and Details
Where to watch Virginals Web Series Officially?
Legally you can watch Virginals web series on the Balloons App and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.