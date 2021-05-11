LATEST

Virginia Tech basketball: 7-footer Michael Durr backs off pledge to the Hokies – Gobbler Country

The Virginia Tech Hokies entered the offseason looking to add another big man in the frontcourt for the 2021-22 season. Head coach Mike Young struck quickly, landing South Florida transfer Michael Durr shortly after the season.

Now, Durr has decided Virginia Tech is not for him and is re-entering the NCAA transfer portal. While Durr didn’t rule out the Hokies, it’s doubtful he reconsiders at this point.

It is not known why Durr is backing off his commitment to the Hokies. A rising senior, Durr had two years of eligibility remaining.

At South Florida in 2020-21, Durr averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. A natural center, Durr would’ve been the perfect complement for forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts next season, allowing them to stick at their natural forward positions.

This is a tough blow for Young, considering the timing. Some of the top options on the market have already chosen their destinations, meaning it could be tough to pull a comparable player for the upcoming season to fill Durr’s spot.

Just last week, top assistant Chester Frazier left Virginia Tech to take the same position at his alma mater of Illinois. It is not known if Frazier’s departure had any impact on Durr’s decision.

Virginia Tech is still actively searching for Frazier’s replacement.

