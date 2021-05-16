LATEST

Virginia Tech basketball: Is Mike Young on the verge of a huge hire? – Gobbler Country

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young lost his top assistant last week when Chester Frazier left the Hokies to return to his alma mater, Illinois.

Instead of Young going the traditional route and finding an up-and-coming young college assistant or a veteran former head coach, Young is reportedly looking to the high school ranks.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Virginia Tech is targeting DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) head coach Mike Jones to be its new associate head coach.

This would be a huge hire for Young. And, it is proof Young gets it.

DeMatha is annually one of the top prep teams in the country in both football and basketball. Jones has spent 19 seasons at DeMatha, compiling a 511-119 record. He also has extensive experience with USA basketball, too, according to Thamel.

Jones would be a strong hire for recruiting purposes. The DMV region was Frazier’s before the departed, and he did quite well there. So, what better way for the Hokies to stay a major player in the region but by hiring the most successful coach at one of the top institutions in the country?

It’s a shrewd move.

I love the move on every level. You are betting Jones will be a strong recruiter. Young knows he needs help there and isn’t afraid to make a big-time hire. I also appreciate Virginia Tech giving Young the proper resources to make these types of hires. It shows the school is committed to basketball.

While the deal isn’t official yet, it could be sometime early next week.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
75
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top