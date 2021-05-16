Virginia Tech basketball: Is Mike Young on the verge of a huge hire? – Gobbler Country

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young lost his top assistant last week when Chester Frazier left the Hokies to return to his alma mater, Illinois.

Instead of Young going the traditional route and finding an up-and-coming young college assistant or a veteran former head coach, Young is reportedly looking to the high school ranks.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Virginia Tech is targeting DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) head coach Mike Jones to be its new associate head coach.

This would be a huge hire for Young. And, it is proof Young gets it.

Sources: Virginia Tech is targeting DeMatha Catholic coach Mike Jones as the school’s new associate head basketball coach. Deal is not done, but he’s a leading candidate and a decision is expected next week. Jones just finished his 19th season at DeMatha. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 14, 2021

DeMatha is annually one of the top prep teams in the country in both football and basketball. Jones has spent 19 seasons at DeMatha, compiling a 511-119 record. He also has extensive experience with USA basketball, too, according to Thamel.

Jones would be a strong hire for recruiting purposes. The DMV region was Frazier’s before the departed, and he did quite well there. So, what better way for the Hokies to stay a major player in the region but by hiring the most successful coach at one of the top institutions in the country?

It’s a shrewd move.

I love the move on every level. You are betting Jones will be a strong recruiter. Young knows he needs help there and isn’t afraid to make a big-time hire. I also appreciate Virginia Tech giving Young the proper resources to make these types of hires. It shows the school is committed to basketball.

While the deal isn’t official yet, it could be sometime early next week.