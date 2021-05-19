Virginia Tech basketball lands Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd – Gobbler Country

LATEST

The Virginia Tech Hokies were surprised when South Florida center Michael Durr backed out of his pledge to the Hokies last week. The 7-footer was expected to start at center for the Hokies in 2020-21.

While Durr wasn’t a big-time offensive player, he was an ideal fit for Mike Young’s team, allowing Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts to play their traditional positions.

After Durr’s departure, the Hokies suddenly had a hole inside. On Tuesday, they filled that void by landing Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd.

Kidd, a 6-10, 235-pounder from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. The Hokies recruited Kidd until he decided to reclassify from the 2021 class to the 2020 class, limiting his options at some schools. So, he ended up at Clemson.

Kidd didn’t play a lot for the Tigers, appearing in just seven games. After the season, he decided to explore his options and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This is a big move for the Hokies. Kidd is talented and full of upside. However, the Hokies do not need him to come in and lead the team in scoring. What they need is quality minutes and someone who can protect the rim.

The good news for the Hokies is Kidd already gets a year of experience at an ACC school working with college strength coaches.

Young did well to land Kidd after losing Durr so late in the process.

