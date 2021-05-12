Virginia Tech economics expert: “Don’t panic-buy fuel” – WDBJ7

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) – Ever since the Colonial Pipeline had a cyber security breach, we’ve slowly felt the impact of fuel shortage in Southwest Virginia.

A professor of applied economics at Virginia Tech said consumer panic is making the gas shortage even worse. Mike Ellerbrock said the best advice is to follow pandemic protocol and stay home. Only go out to fill up your tank if you are getting close to empty.

This is not behavior that has been reflected across our hometowns and could cause issues.

At Sheetz in Christiansburg Tuesday night, lines stretched as far as you could see. Customers waited 15 minutes to make a right turn at the traffic light to get near the parking lot alone.

“Today it hasn’t affected us until this last little bit,” said Joe Akers.

Akers and his family live next door to the gas station, making their front porch the best seats in the house to watch as New River Valley residents are panic buying their fuel.

“Everybody’s trying to get gas in case it is because a lot of people are on empty, just like my daughter’s care here,” Akers said.

He says the lines he has seen since Governor Ralph Northam announced the state of emergency for fuel shortage are some of the worst he’s seen since Sheetz moved in more than a decade ago.

“it’s a huge interruption,” Ellerbrock said. “It’s a manageable shortage as long as consumers don’t continue to panic.”

People have been lining up at the pumps to get whatever they can.

Ellerbrock said this cyber-attack shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“Countries need to do a better job working together to crack down on these crooked companies and improve their computer technology and their infrastructure,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate that a crooked gang in Russia or anywhere else could so attack our systems, our vital systems.”

The industry is expected to be back in full swing by Friday, but that doesn’t mean things will go back to normal right away.

“It’s kind of a double whammy because this cyber-attack shortage is occurring simultaneously with a huge increase in the tourist season. People are anxious to start traveling so it could last a while,” Ellerbrock said.

This means Akers and his family will probably have to stay home for the time being.

“We’ll sit here and watch them, I guess,” Akers chuckled.

Hometowns across our viewing area have been issuing statements asking that you do not panic-buy fuel. Roanoke City asks that you allow gasoline distributors time to restock and refuel their stations – that overwhelming them will only prolong the wait for gasoline.

Ellerbrock said the governor declaring a state of emergency is an early action that will loosen some restrictions to get fuel back here more quickly as it is available.

