Virginia Tech football: Jarrod Hewitt signs with the Seattle Seahawks – Gobbler Country

Jarrod Hewitt came to the Virginia Tech Hokies back in 2016 as a three-star defensive tackle out of Venice, Florida.

After redshirting in 2016, Hewitt became a part of the rotation in 2017, appearing in 10 games.

In 2017, Hewitt became a starter at defensive tackle and never looked back. Over the course of his final three seasons in Blacksburg, Hewitt started 33 games for the Hokies. His best season came in 2020 when he recorded 31 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was named third-team All-ACC.

Hewitt had the opportunity to return to Blacksburg for a sixth season due to the NCAA ruling all players would be granted a “free year” of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he decided to move on try his hand in the NFL.

While Hewitt went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, it didn’t take him long to land with a team after the draft. Hewitt confirmed earlier reports that he had signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Annually one of the top defenses in the NFL, this is a great spot for Hewitt to begin his NFL career. While it is often difficult for undrafted players to make the roster, Hewitt can always earn a spot on the practice squad. His strength, quickness and work ethic will make him a popular player with NFL coaches.

Best of luck, Jarrod.

