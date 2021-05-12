Virginia Tech professor weighs in on social media response to gas shortage – WDBJ7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) – Most everyone these days can relate to the daily scroll.

“I’m active on Twitter and Facebook and LinkedIn,” said Virginia Tech Communication Law Associate Professor Cayce Myers.

If you’ve been on one or more of those sites in the last two days, you’ve probably seen something about long lines for gas, challenges finding gas, or posts shaming gas hoarders.

“There’s some frustration, I did have some folks on social media saying that this run on gas needed to stop.”

But according to Myers, social media could actually be part of what’s contributing to the shortage.

“When people see an aggregate amount of people posting the same experience, that creates a perception and then people act on that perception. Gas shortage is nothing new, it’s not a new phenomenon, it’s happened before. I think what’s different is when you have a lot of social media discussion about it, just like paper towels or toilet paper, it creates a perception that then people follow through with,” said Myers.

Meyers says the best thing to do is follow credible sources online.

According to GasBuddy, 44 percent of gas stations throughout Virginia were without gasoline as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We know that people often times turn to peers to find out information before they would turn to the news or the government or wherever else, and that’s why this has so much traction,” said Myers.

