Virginia Tech softball earns No. 4 seed for ACC Tournament – WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC announced the pairings for the upcoming ACC Softball Tournament to be held in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Virginia Tech Hokies earned the No. 4 seed in the field and will open up against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Hokies will enter the postseason on a 4 game win streak, while the Fighting Irish will enter as winners of their last 14 games– including a 4-game series sweep over the Hokies in late April.

Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour described the season as being a long one, but a promising one considering there’s still business to be handled.

“I think we could have played a little better this year overall but at the end of the year, when you’re sitting kind of comfortably in the postseason, it speaks volumes to where the program is,” said D’Amour.

In regards to lessons learned from the Notre Dame series just a few weeks ago, coach D’Amour said it made the team take a look at its approach.

“When you play a team four times you can get complacent. So, you know, ‘This kid got me out first game of the weekend. Now we’re facing her fourth game and oh man here she comes.’ When it should be, ‘It’s my time.’ So it’s just been a slight switch in the approach and how we do things,” D’Amour said.

Virginia Tech and Notre Dame will play at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals round of the ACC Tournament. For a complete look at the bracket and field, click here.