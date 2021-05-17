Virginia Tech will play BYU to open NCAA Softball Tournament – WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech was tabbed as a No. 2 seed in the Arizona State Regional for the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament. The Hokies earned an at-large bid after falling to Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

This marks the program’s second tournament appearance under head coach Pete D’Amour. Virginia Tech holds a record of 33-13 (23-11 in ACC) and ranked third in the conference in batting average behind only Notre Dame and Clemson. The Hokies also have one of the best pitchers in the nation and ACC Pitcher of the Year in Keely Rochard. She leads the nation in strikeouts, shutouts and complete games and innings pitched in the ACC.

BYU has a record of 36-15 (11-1 in WCC). The Hokies and Cougars will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 3.

Also in the Arizona State Regional are the No. 15 overall Sun Devils of Arizona State who will play Southern Illinois at 10 p.m. Thursday on ESPN 3.