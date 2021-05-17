LATEST

Virginia Tech will play BYU to open NCAA Softball Tournament – WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech was tabbed as a No. 2 seed in the Arizona State Regional for the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament. The Hokies earned an at-large bid after falling to Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

This marks the program’s second tournament appearance under head coach Pete D’Amour. Virginia Tech holds a record of 33-13 (23-11 in ACC) and ranked third in the conference in batting average behind only Notre Dame and Clemson. The Hokies also have one of the best pitchers in the nation and ACC Pitcher of the Year in Keely Rochard. She leads the nation in strikeouts, shutouts and complete games and innings pitched in the ACC.

BYU has a record of 36-15 (11-1 in WCC). The Hokies and Cougars will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 3.

Also in the Arizona State Regional are the No. 15 overall Sun Devils of Arizona State who will play Southern Illinois at 10 p.m. Thursday on ESPN 3.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

95
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
87
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top