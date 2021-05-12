Virginia Tech women’s head lacrosse coach resigns – WSLS 10

LATEST

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The coach of the Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team has resigned.

Whit Babcock, the director of athletics, confirmed John Sung’s resignation and said that the nationwide search for Sung’s replacement would begin immediately.

“On behalf of Virginia Tech Athletics, we would like to thank Coach Sung for the impact he had on the success of our women’s lacrosse program,” Babcock said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Sung joined the Virginia Tech community in 2016 after four seasons at Winthrop. During his five seasons at Tech, his squads compiled a 45-39 (.536) overall record and a 10-22 mark in ACC play. His career head coaching record stands at 145-84 (.633).

“After much conversation with my family, I feel it is the right time to step away from coaching the women’s lacrosse program at Virginia Tech,” Sung said. “I will always be grateful to Dr. Sands and Whit for giving me the opportunity to coach in the ACC. I am proud of all the individuals who played a part in elevating the expectations for women’s lacrosse during our time at Tech. I wish the current student-athletes and the program nothing but the best going forward.”

The Hokies finished the 2021 season with a 5-11 record and a 1-8 mark in ACC play. Under Sung, Tech reached its first-ever NCAA tournament and advanced to the second round, finishing the year with a 14-7 overall record and a 5-2 mark in conference play.

