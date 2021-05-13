Virginia Tech’s 2020 graduates get in-person ceremony – WDBJ7

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) – Virginia Tech’s Class of 2020 had its moment to shine Wednesday, as hundreds of graduates went back to their commencement on campus – now one year since finishing their degrees.

Students had their worlds turned upside down when they couldn’t take classes on campus to finish up their senior year. Traditional celebrations and end-of-the-year events, postponed.

Over 350 of them were able to get time off from work or graduate school to go back to get a chance to walk across the stage.

“The Class of 2020 took on the challenge together, supported each other and made a commitment to keep our community safe,” President Dr. Tim Sands addressed the crowd.

They’re words and a place grads never thought they would be, able to return right back home to Blacksburg.

“Honestly it feels amazing, like I feel all of my memories floating back right now,” graduate Alan Liu said.

Liu studied computer science and now works for Microsoft. Because he lives in Northern Virginia, he was able to make the drive back to campus for this celebration.

“A lot of our friends weren’t able to make it, but we’re thankful that we were able to make it,” graduate Megan Reilly said.

Both she and her sister, Shannon, walked across the stage together Wednesday afternoon, getting that true, bitter-sweet ending to their college careers.

“The fact that we couldn’t graduate on time, honestly, was very frustrating, but the fact that we get to come back and do this we’re definitely grateful for; we’re going to make the most of it,” Megan said.

“It’s really special, I mean it was a little bit of a difficult decision to make because even for me I had to take off work today,” Shannon said. “It’s emotional because not everyone could be here. A lot of people are out of town, but we’re happy to have the opportunity to walk.”

Although everyone could not make it in person, it’s still a moment these grads will cherish for the rest of their lives.

“I’m happy Virginia Tech had a makeup commencement for us, since it did feel like a letdown when we had everything virtual, but it’s understandable,” Liu said. “I’m going to finally have a sense of conclusion to my chapters in college. I’m very excited; it’s going to be life-changing.”

Graduates got one last jump of “Enter Sandman” while throwing their caps in the air before walking out of Lane Stadium.

The Class of 2020′s commencement was one of 16 ceremonies to give all graduates a chance to have an in-person celebration. The university reports 551 graduates from the previous graduating class made it back to campus this week, 351 in attendance at commencement.

