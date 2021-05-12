Virginia Tech’s Class of 2020 avenged with in-person graduation a year later – WSLS 10

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Better late than never!

On Wednesday, hundreds of Virginia Tech Hokies from the class of 2020 got the chance to walk across the stage at graduation.

Last year because of the pandemic, the class’s graduation was hosted virtually to maintain social distancing.

The university wanted to give 2020 graduates a chance to get their diploma’s in person, so hundreds of Hokie grads made the trip back down to Blacksburg to celebrate in Lane Stadium.

“I knew I had to come back here because I think there’s a sense of closure and finality that you can’t really replace for the virtual celebration. So when Tech offered this opportunity, I jumped on it and I’m glad I did,” Graduate Andrew Young said.

The university will be hosting other smaller graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 over the next several days.