Virginia vs. Louisville College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Virginia vs. Louisville Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN2

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Virginia (16-6) vs. Louisville (13-5) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why Virginia Will Win

Florida State plays on day one while the regular season ACC championship means less without a good run in tournaments, and Knoll has already closed all the by-elections in the conference, technically, if FSU Notre Dame If it loses, Virginia will end. Above the ACC record-wise.

Loading...

Okay, so this is actually FASU’s conference after a lonely head-to-head fight with the Cavaliers, but …

Loading...

Virginia can still print a T-shirt if she wants to – if all goes away completely.

Loading...

The team was back on track after losing three straight with a win over Miami, and now the defense will have to stop going against the relatively hot Louisville squad.

Loading...

As good as the Cardinals are, and as much as they may need this win, they don’t shoot enough from three and not enough to maintain whether Virginia can press into the interior.

Loading...

Why will louisville win

The Cardinals have been shooting well lately with three wins from four matches, they have gone 9–1 at KFC Yum! – Defeat only to Florida State – and no one in the ACC is better at stopping all three.

Loading...

Virginia is hardly about to be soaked from the outside, but it ranks eighth in the nation and second in the ACC – behind, wait for it … Florida State – on making three. The Cardinals have held four of the last five teams to less than 40% of the slate from the outside.

Loading...

What is going to happen

After Virginia the way Virginia has been playing for the past few weeks, it is nothing easy. It wants to pull off this win, but at home and in need of a statement win, the Cardinals will overthrow D.

Loading...

Don’t expect any sort of firing, but it will be recreationally tight by the end. Louisville’s free throw issues make it more than the nail-pimples.

Loading...

Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 68, Virginia 65

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Virginia-2, O / U: 122.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Loading...

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Team Lebron

1: Team KD