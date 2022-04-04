Virtuoso John Batiste triumphs at a ceremony where Zelensky launches an appeal to Ukraine

American singer John Batiste at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Eclectic jazzman John Battist and youth pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo confirmed their status as favorites during their 64th year on Sunday, 3 April.I Version of the Grammy Awards, the Oscar equivalent for American Music.

Nominated in eleven categories, 35-year-old African-American pianist John Batiste won the American music industry’s highest award, “Album of the Year”. it is us.

“I am deeply convinced, there is no better artist, better musician, better dancer, better actor. The creative arts are subjective and they touch people at a time in their lives when they need it the most”The virtuoso and versatile musician, receiving his award on stage, launched…