Virushka salutes the front line workers

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are currently helping India. We all know that India is going through a bad phase at the moment. Meanwhile Anushka and Virat are busy raising funds. Now recently both have saluted the front-line worker for “risking their lives” to save the lives of others. Virat and Anushka Sharma tweeted on social media and thanked the front line worker for their help.

I have nothing for all healthcare and frontline workers, I am grateful because of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all those people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other. India is grateful to heroes like you. pic.twitter.com/2YywzjRN4C

You can see that Virat Kohli wrote in a tweet, “who helped each other in these difficult times,” I have nothing for all healthcare and frontline workers, but I express my gratitude to them That they risked their lives to save the lives of others. “Virat Kohli has also thanked those who helped raise money in the Corona fight. He wrote in a tweet, “India is grateful to heroes like you, Jai Hind”. Apart from him, Anushka has also thanked everyone in her tweet. .

The actress wrote in a tweet, “We would like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You risk your life for the nation and we are forever grateful to you for this. ” , You are the real hero for the nation ”. By the way, all of you will be aware that Virat and Anushka are raising money to help the Corona victims in the country’s fight against Corona, so far their campaign has collected 6 crore rupees.

