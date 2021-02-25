ENTERTAINMENT

Vishal about his marriage: This is destiny and I go with the flow

huge Opened up about his wedding plans and personal life. Cycle Actor Vishal said that he believes in fate and follows with the flow. When Vishal is asked about his relationship status, he replies that he is single but not ready for Mingle.

Vishal said that he never knew that he would become such a successful actor and producer. He always wanted to be a director and that’s why he first appeared in an advertisement.

Earlier there was a strong buzz in the film industry that Vishal was going to tie the knot with Anisha Alla Reddy in the month of October 2019.

Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy met when the latter sought the help of the Tamil actor for his project. The two dated for some time and eventually fell in love with each other. Earlier, Abhimanyu star Vishal was rumored to be in a relationship with Varalakshmi. The two were spotted together at several events but denied the dating rumors on several occasions.

On the work front, Vishal flew to Dubai for the title final schedule of his upcoming action drama Enema, which also stars Arya.

