Vishkanya- Ek Zeherili Kahani (Not Poisoned?) – Chapter 2

Alia: where will we live now?

Pragya: Maa’s house

Abhi: it’s not big enough to fit 15 people

Mitali: Hotel?

Purab: right now we don’t have money to stay in a hotel.

Prachi: Luthra house (yes Preeta and Srishti exist in my story)

Shahana: But then we’ll have to wait to get train/plane tickets.

Shahana soching

Shahana: Sarita aunty’s house

Rhea: but……

Shahana: Rishi went to Pune, so maybe we all will fit

Pallavi: you know what, I’ll go anywhere, but I can’t stand these mosquitoes

Pragya: so it’s decided we’re going to Saritaji’s house

Sarita ki ghar

*doorbell rings*

Sarita opens the door.

Sarita: Aap Saab, Pragya Saab Yaha kyun hai?

Pragya: Saritaji, actually a fire broke out in M.k mansion, so we all came here.

Sarita: Walking to the

Everyone comes inside.

Abhi: Namaste

Sarita: 15 people, this is tricky.

Pragya: hmm……I, Abhi, Vikram and Pallavi will be in one room. Sarita ji, Dasi and Dida will be in Saritaji’s room. Aliya, Purab, Mitali and Raj can be in another room *Aliya makes a face* . Aryan and Ranbir can sleep in Rishi’s room. Prachi, Shahana and Rhea will be in the last room.(Mishti is in London for her studies)

Aliya: isn’t there another way

Abhi: Aliya, either this, or else you’ll have to sleep somewhere else

Aliya: no bhai, I’m fine with this.

Aliya(in mind): great, now I’ll have to stay in this middle class place

Le me and readers: Well you deserve it b*t*h

Sarita notices something

Sarita: Pragya, don’t you think that Prachi’s mark has become clearer

Rhea: mark????

Prachi: birth mark, but why will a birth mark become clearer?

2:00 am at night

2:00 am at night

Prachi is not able to sleep. She hears a song(lag jaa Gale).

Prachi: Yeh gana kaha se bajrahahai

She gets up and and starts khojing for the gana . It leads her to the forest behind Sarita ki ghar.

Prachi: Yeh kya horahahai, oww

A scorpion bit her. Scorpion bohuuuut poisonous hai. The gana ends.

Prachi: Ab kya hogya?

Someone comes from picche and keeps her hand on Prachi’s shoulder.

Prachi: Rhea

Rhea: I woke up to get water then I saw you going out. Is everything okay?

Prachi: yes

Dono ghar jaate hai.

Next morning 8:30 am

Prachi, Shahana and Rhea get ready.

Prachi: Shahana did you see that red file.

Shahana: No, I gave that to Aryan last time.

Rhea: Aryan went out for jogging, just get it from his room.

Le Readers: OMG !!!!

Prachi goes to Arbir ke kamre, Ranbir sorahahai

Prachi(in mind): This shelf had to be above the bed .( )

She stands on her toes, but still can’t reach it. She slips, gets the file and falls on the bed over our hero . Ranbir ka neend tutta. Bgm=kaise hua. His hands around her waist. Their nose tips touching. Both have a romantic eyelock

Parallel scene

Night at Registhan

Antara is studying the stars. Antara sees the stars and gets shocked.

Antara(shocked): how can this be, the blue star(Vish wala star) is going towards a white star(normal star). This shouldn’t happen, if this happens a problem will arise. She takes the open book from the idol of the Poison God(meko naam pata noii ). She reads the book.

Antara (Reading): Purnima ki raat, jab usski shaktiyon vapas laut ke ayegi, tab itihaas mein ek badlav ayega.

She closes the book. It magically flies back in front of the idol of the poison god.

Antara: Yeh badlav nahi aasakta, aur mein iss badlav ko aane bhi nahi dungi

Back to Pranbir

Prachi is the first to get out of the eyelock.

Prachi: Ranbir let me go.

In response he just tightened his hands around her waist .

Prachi: let me go

Ranbir: no

Prachi closed her eyes in annoyance.

Prachi: pleaseeeeeeee

Ranbir(whispering in his flirty tone): I’m not going to her you go, even if you want me to., besides it’s not like you’re poisoned or something that you can’t even be near me.

Hearing the word “poisoned” she remembered something. She pushed him with all of her strength. And went to her room.

Ranbir: Arre,(smiling) at least she got affected by my closeness.

He takes out her Payal that he stole from her room when he went into her room by the window .

Ranbir: for how long will you ignore me chikchiki?

Prachi’s room

She went in and closed the door, by now Rhea and Shahana must’ve gone out for meeting friends and getting groceries. She lifted her salwar Pajama a bit and looked at the bite she got last night.

Prachi: I was bitten by a scorpion , how come nothing happened to me?

She takes out a thermometer and checks her temperature .

Prachi: even my temperature is normal, how am I not poisoned at all?!!

Prachi goes into Gehri chintaan

Arbir’s room

Aryan returns. He sees Ranbir smiling and playing with Prachi’s payal. His face immediately lit up.

Aryan: Bro, bhabi ne iss ajeeb behaviour ka vaja boldi kya?

Ranbir: no response

Aryan: Bro

Still no response

Aryan(annoyed): Bro

Aryan(Shouting): Ranbirrrrrrr!!!

Ranbir: kya bey, chikk kyun rahahai

Aryan: tutse baat karne ke koshish mein.

Ranbir: toh aise hi bol ki bat karna hai, chilla mat

Aryan: are you kidding me? 3 times 3 times, I tried to call you but you were somewhere else!!! Now tell me, did bhabi tell you the reason behind her behaviour.

Ranbir: no,(smiling) but just assume that I might know what the reason is

Aryan: really!!!!

Dining table

Everyone(minus Shahana, Rhea, Prachi and Aryan) were seated at the table. There were two empty seats; one beside Pragya and another beside Ranbir. Prachi came out and was about to sit beside Pragya but Aryan came and sat there.

Aryan: sorry Di, after so many years I’m getting a chance to sit beside Bua.

Prachi: I understand

She goes and sits beside Ranbir.

Pallavi: Bua? But isn’t Abhi your mamu?

Aryan: since dad calls her as Di, I’ll call her as Bua. Anyway Bua can you feed by your hands?

Pragya: is that even a question to ask? Of course I’ll feed you!!!

While everyone(minus Chudail) was busy admiring the aunt-nephew bond, Baklu was busy admiring his chikchiki.

Ranbir (in mind): Ek baar sach bata do, Hume koi alag nahi karsakta

Pragya: Aryan do you know, you’re exactly like Sunny

Aryan: Bua who is Sunny?

Pragya: Sunny, Sunny……

Purab: Sunny is your brother.

Kohli’s got shocked whereas Mehra’s(minus Mitali, Aliya and Raj) were getting emotional.

Pragya: no Purab, he’s too young

Purab(with tears): no Di, it’s time he gets to know about the truth.

Aryan: dad, what do you mean by brother?

Purab: Aryan actually……

Purab narrated the events of how he met Bulbul, how he fell in love with bulbul. how Aliya planned many ways to separate him and bulbul. How she ruined Bulbul’s face, how Bulbul committed suicide and died because of Aliya, He explained about Tanu. Then he told him about Dadi’s death and how Abhigya got separated, after that about Kiara and King. How he met Disha, how Disha and his story started how he fell in love with Disha. About Nikhil, Sunny and Aryan are siblings, Kiara’s death and Abhigya’s separation once again, how Aliya made it seem that he and Aliya had an affair, Disha and his separation, how Aryan was actually an orphan who they adopted from an orphanage.

At end Aryan couldn’t believe what he heard.

Aryan(teary eyed): mom, how could you, how could you do this. You are a woman and you are doing this to another woman. In fact, you don’t deserve to be called a mother. I hate you!!!

Aliya: no Aryan, this-

Aryan: is all a lie, How many more times will you do this? You even turned Rhea into a monster like you!!!

Note that Pallavi was in the kitchen, so she didn’t hear anything.

Ranbir: Aryan calm down, calm down buddy, don’t think about these two(Aliya and Rhea).

Aryan: Dad, where is Disha mom?

Purab: She’s in Kolkata, Sunny is passionate about art, they went to Kolkata so that they could get Sunny an admission in a nice Art college.

Aryan(smiling): how come I never knew about this? Bhai likes art

(Fast forward Breakfast khatam)

Abhi kept a condition for Aliya if Aliya wanted to stay with M.k family and Aliya helplessly agreed.

Prachi was cleaning the dishes in the kitchen when Ranbir came there. He smiled seeing her. Prachi sees his reflection on a steel plate.

Prachi: kya?

Ranbir: Paani

Prachi: Toh lelo naa

Ranbir: okay

Paaniji itne weird tarike se placed the ki One of Ranbir’s hands was touching Prachi’s waist, and she could literally feel his breathe on her neck. She started heavily breathing while Ranbir smiled seeing her actions. He held her waist and pulled her closer shocking her.

———————————————————————————

Aaj itna hi.

Goodnight, goodbyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Aila Samaila

