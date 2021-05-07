Vishkanya- Ek Zeherili Kahani (The Story Begins)

Hello, agayi me. Story starts from the time Ranbir tries to make Prachi tell him the truth behind her behaviour. No Abhi Meera marriage drama. Prachi and Rhea’s birthday party is going on.

Most important point to note: Prachi knows about the bet as mini Chudail Rhea told Prachi about it

Ranbir: You need to tell me the truth!

Prachi: no I won’t

Ranbir: You better or else…………

Prachi: or else what huh what, try me.

Hall

Guest to Aliya: Hmm………I understand that it’s your niece’s birthday but………

Aliya: But

Guest: but we need to talk about business

Aliya: oh yes of course. Ah Raj, my laptop.

Raj hands Aliya her laptop

Kitchen

Mitali is making food, she finishes making food but forgets to switch off the gas (logic mat dhundo, apun ke dimaag mein jo bhi arahahai apun woh hi likhing)

Mitali: chalo kam khatam

She goes from the kitchen

Hall

Abhi: Happy birthday princesses!!!

Prachi&Rhea: Thank you dad/papa!!!

They all share a hug.

Pragya: Arre mujhe bhulgaye

Abhi: Ekdum nahi, Ajao

All 4 of them hug.

Prachi: I’ll just come from the washroom

Rhea: I’ll go and have some water

They both go. Someone pulls Prachi into a room.

Prachi: Rhea (kisskiss ne Ranbir socha, please sudharjao)

Rhea: I hope you remember the deal. Look I saw you and Ranbir together.

Prachi: Rhea I beg you, just get lost before I lose my temper.

Rhea: how da-

Purab(from downstairs): Prachi Rhea come down to cut the cake

Rhea glares at Prachi and goes.

Prachi(keeping her hand on the backside of her neck): Ahh…this mark is seriously burning today.

Parallel scene(middle of nowhere)

A lady is seen tied with chains. The chains suddenly disappear. The lady is revealed to be Antara. Antara checks if the chains are really gone. She laughs evilly. She walks up to see the sky.

Antara: 2000 saal baad woh raat ayi hai. Iss raat woh laut ke ayegi. Usske shaktiya laut ke ayegi.

Antara laughs again

M.k mansion

Prachi goes down.

Prachi (in mind): aaj kissine diya nahi jalaya.

She lights a diya.

Prachi: purnima ki raat hai, aur kissine diya nahi jalaya

Someone shouts “Fire, Fire!!!!! There’s a fire!!!!!!”

Everyone gets shocked.

Abhi: oh god, sab bahar jao

(Fast forward ▶️Everyone gets out of m.k mansion and now everyone is safe) apun bohuuut lazy hu

Pallavi (Naagin kahiki): Bhagwan ka lakh lakh shukar hai ki hum sab bachgaye !!!

Le readers: tu mar nahi sakta tha

Le me: sabar karo sabar karo

Raj: Haan *pants*

Aliya: but ab hum rahenge kaha?

Everyone looks at Aliya.

377 shabd mere bakwas free. Blackmailed by @Prashika_love (ab toh khush hai na)😒😒😒. I know yeh part boring hai but bear with it.

