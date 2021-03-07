Vishnu Manchu and Kajal dated Mosagallu! – TheMiracleTech

It is now official. Vishnu Manchu’s Pan India film Mosagallu will be released worldwide on 19th of this month. There were reports that Vishnu was planning to release the film for his father Mohan Babu’s birthday and now it has come true. Vishnu’s most expensive film will be released through UFO.

Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi launched a theatrical trailer directed by Jeffrey Chin and the response to the same was very good. Now, the team is planning a massive promotion as the release date is not far away.

The film stars Ruhi Singh, paired with Vishnu Manchu. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the sister of Vishnu. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Sunil Shetty.

Vishnu Manchu is hoping to release the Hollywood version of Mosagallu by the end of this year.

