Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta married, photos went viral

Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton participant Jwala Gutta (Jwala Gutta) tied the knot. The 2 married on Thursday (April 22) in Hyderabad. Pictures of Vishnu and Jwala have gotten more and more viral on social media.

How is the look

Wedding ceremony images of Jwala and Vishnu have gotten more and more viral on social media. Followers are very fond of those images. Speaking in regards to the appears to be like of each of them, Jwala is sporting a green-bluish and pink coloured saree, whereas Vishnu is seen in an enormous white dhoti-kurta.

Pictures of engagement and mehndi are additionally viral

Together with the marriage on social media, images of couple’s engagement and Jwala’s mehndi are additionally going viral. Jwala appears to be like very cute within the photos. On the identical time, his fashion can also be pleasing to the followers.

Introduced on social media

Considerably, Vishnu and Jwala formally introduced their relationship on social media. Jwala and Vishnu bought engaged after courting one another. On the identical time, he additionally gave details about the marriage on social media.