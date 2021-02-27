ENTERTAINMENT

Vishwasam Movie Review and Rating: Ajith’s Vishwasam Overseas Review

Tech Rating: Vishwasam is Ajith’s latest film to be released for this Pongal 2019 (January 10, 2019) alongside superstar Rajni’s Peta. It was a big day in Kollywood Bollywood when two big star films were released on the same day. The film was directed by Shiva. It is an action film and also a family entertainer.

Vishwasam is the fourth film combining Ajith and director Shiva. Other films in his combo are Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam which was released the following year. But the recent film Vivegam has not reached the audience much, though the story is good. They met again in the film Vishwasam in which Nayantara played the female lead.

Music for the film d. Imman had prepared. The songs Vetti Kattu, Adichu Thuku and Kannana Kannai have reached the audience a lot and it arouses interest to see the film on screen. The film is produced by Satya Joti.

Vishwasam Movie Review

Although Vishwasam opposes the film Thalaivar Ki Petta, it is appearing on more screens in Tamil Nadu. Machilaswam displays around 520 screens. Globally, these are screens from 2010 which are less than the Petta film.

Vishwasam story plot

Vishwasam is a family film from the village. Ajith as Thukuthurai and wife Nayantara as Niranjana. The story tells how he lives his life and how he handles situations and how he feels towards his enemies. It is an action film but a good family. The film is based on how loyalty wins.

So for this Pongal 2019 both Petta and Vishwasam movies are worth watching together with the family. Vishwasam Pongal will be the best entertainer with the family for 2019 as it is a village story.

