Visible shirtless, Timothée Chalamet, Lily Rose Depp’s ex, plays it ultra sexy on the 2022 Oscars red carpet!

With each appearance on the red carpet, he triggers a cloud of glitter. At 26 years old, Timothée Chalamet is undoubtedly the most stylish actor of his generation. Half-dandy half-rock’n’roll, Lily-Rose Depp’s ex each time chooses the outfit that makes her what she already is: a fashion icon. For his arrival at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Franco-American once again hit hard. The young actor revealed in “Call Me By Your Name”, appearing before photographers in a Louis Vuitton signed look drawn from the feminine line of the paw. In a black jacket embroidered with sequins and lace, from the spring-summer 2022 collection designed by Nicolas Gesquire, the actor captivated the audience, wearing a tuxedo under this jacket revealing a hairless and bare chest. converted into pieces. Timothée Chalamet conditioned to pair it with black pleated pants and classic ankle boots. star of Dune,