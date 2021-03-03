Utopia We’ve all heard of it, and even dreamed of it. The subject of a million and one stories, we all dream of some idealistic world where we all think the same way and meet with harmony. But as we all know, Utopia is not realistic, and it is a truly indie film Border of utopia.

Relaxed On the basis of shakespeare as you like It, Border of utopia Director Wesley Rickert’s latest project. Known for his self-conscious filmmaking style, Border of utopia Rickert screams from beginning to end. Yet that self-conscious illusion is exactly what draws you to all ninety-seven minutes.

Illusion of happiness

Is similar to a plot of as you like It, Border of utopia Thus Soldier # 2 (Kathleen Reichelt) meets an eclectic cast of characters in Utopia. There are a million and one unique spirits to talk about in Utopia, from a few sleeping cows, to the ghosts of stage performers.

Meanwhile, we also meet the all-seeing god Instant Imagination (Ulysses Castellanos), who is looking back on his days in a depicted landscape and looking at a future that has yet to happen. He even meets with his wife Rosalind at some point in the forest. But is this everything that seems to be in the world of utopia?

Balls-to-the-wall nuts

If you ever see or read as you like It, You know how often the play can go crazy. One of the reasons is Shakespeare’s most divisive plays. Yet somehow, Wesley Rickert not only managed to give the play an illusion, but somehow it all made sense at the same time.

There was nothing in the Forest of Arden that it seemed, and Rickert made sure to keep the same subject. Border of utopia. You never know what to expect from each character. When you meet right away for the first time, he is a person who stands on his head. You do not expect him to be the deity to see all this, yet he is. Nor do you expect them to be truly wives.

It is less details like this that make Border of utopia Stand out. Most indie films based on other works end the story, but Wesley Rickert’s concepts are as you like It And walks with them, making them their own.

Man of madness

Again, there is nothing basic about Wesley Rickert’s filmography. Every film directed by him takes these bizarre, mundane themes and makes them so crazy, you finally understand. I take on the myth of Icarus Wax wings, Is based on a road-trip film small village, Aka Road to elsinore, Rickert is all about making absurd art.

Of course, it comes down to how Rickart himself sees the film. “To me, the film is a self-conscious illusion that presents itself as an illusion. If it contains reality, it is the reality of an audience member sitting on a chair.” For he sees the film as a medium, it is no wonder that his films are equally absurd and non-existent.

It is one thing to adapt a crazy story, but to make it your own is a completely new achievement. Wesley Rickert is a talented indie film director and writer, and Border of utopia Continues to prove his talent. If you need to travel to get away from our world, check out any of Wesley Rickert’s filmography Border of utopia.

