Visit the whole world through historical structures in just a few hours – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

If you are in Dubai and want to visit some place in the evening with shopping, so that your mind is completely refreshed, then you can go to Global Village. It is popular all over Dubai as an shopping as well as entertainment spot. There is a different magic in the atmosphere of this place, where you go as if you go from Kho Kho. This year Global Village is celebrating its 25th anniversary. There is a theme park in one part of the Global Village, and the market on the other side. There are 26 pavilions in this global village, in which 78 types of cultures are seen. There are around 3,500 displays, where visitors can buy all kinds of handicrafts. At the same time, there are more than 200 places to eat and drink, from where you can buy snacks of your choice.

The festival is organized on one side of Dubai with a theme park. It is open from November to April. From this place you travel the whole world in a virtual way. There are repilka, cultural zones, food pavilions, shows, rides and markets of international architecture. Replicas of famous buildings of every era are present in the Global Village.

Recently, the duration of the Global Village was extended to two weeks. It will now run until May 02, 2021. The 25th edition of this annual event was to continue for 25 weeks, but will now be open for three weeks of Ramadan. The current version of the Global Village was actually scheduled to run until April 18, 2021.

Dubai’s Global Village has once again registered its name in the Guinness World Record. This record is recorded for the world’s largest ‘Pin Badge Word’. ‘International Happiness Day’ was celebrated in Global Village. On this occasion, the underwater screen and ‘Wheel of the World’ flashed with light and yellow smiley.