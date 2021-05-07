ENTERTAINMENT

Vitthal Teedi Web Series (Oho Gujarati) All Episodes Release Date, Watch Online

Vitthal Teedi is an upcoming Gujrati web series that will soon release on the Oho Gujrati platform. The series feature Pratik Gandhi, Shraddha Dangar in a lead role along with other star casts. Tapan Vyas has directed the show and produced it by CineMan Productions Limited, Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai, Suryadeep Basiya. It will release on 7th May 2021. Watch all episodes of Vitthal Teedi web series online on Oho Gujrati. Here is the full update about the show.

Vitthal Teedi web series (Oho Gujarati)

  • Title: Vitthal Teedi
  • Director: Abhishek Jain
  • Producer: CineMan Productions Limited, Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai,
  • Suryadeep basiya
  • Release Date: 7th May 2021
  • Streaming Platform: Oho Gujarati
  • Language: Gujarati

The story of the show is revolving around the life of a gambler who spends his whole life in the village and shocked by everyone with his unique gambling skills. When he visits the city, he loses everything in gambling. Things take a turn when he will ready to play in against everything. It will be exciting to watch will he win the biggest gamble of his life?

Maker of the show has released the trailer on their social handle and gives a glimpse of the show. You can watch the full official trailer of Vitthal Teedi below.

Vitthal Teedi Cast Name

There are several star cast lists that play an important role in this web series. Here is the full star cast list below.

  • Pratik Gandhi
  • Jani’s yeast
  • Prashant Barot
  • Prem Gadhavi
  • Brindra Trivedi
  • Jagjeetsinh vadher
  • Shraddha Dangar (Special Appearance)

The series will be released on 7 May 2021 on Oho Gujarati. So, be prepared to watch another web series of the Oho Gujarati platform on your respective device screen.

Also Read: Induvadana Telugu Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer

Till then, stay tuned with Trendy Kendy for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below.

