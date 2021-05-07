Vitthal Teedi Web Series (Oho Gujarati) All Episodes Release Date, Watch Online

Vitthal Teedi is an upcoming Gujrati web series that will soon release on the Oho Gujrati platform. The series feature Pratik Gandhi, Shraddha Dangar in a lead role along with other star casts. Tapan Vyas has directed the show and produced it by CineMan Productions Limited, Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai, Suryadeep Basiya. It will release on 7th May 2021. Watch all episodes of Vitthal Teedi web series online on Oho Gujrati. Here is the full update about the show.

Vitthal Teedi web series (Oho Gujarati)

Title: Vitthal Teedi

Director: Abhishek Jain

Producer: CineMan Productions Limited, Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai,

Suryadeep basiya

Release Date: 7th May 2021

Streaming Platform: Oho Gujarati

Language: Gujarati

The story of the show is revolving around the life of a gambler who spends his whole life in the village and shocked by everyone with his unique gambling skills. When he visits the city, he loses everything in gambling. Things take a turn when he will ready to play in against everything. It will be exciting to watch will he win the biggest gamble of his life?

Maker of the show has released the trailer on their social handle and gives a glimpse of the show. You can watch the full official trailer of Vitthal Teedi below.

There are several star cast lists that play an important role in this web series. Here is the full star cast list below.

Pratik Gandhi

Jani’s yeast

Prashant Barot

Prem Gadhavi

Brindra Trivedi

Jagjeetsinh vadher

Shraddha Dangar (Special Appearance)

The series will be released on 7 May 2021 on Oho Gujarati. So, be prepared to watch another web series of the Oho Gujarati platform on your respective device screen.

