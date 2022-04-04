Viva Ann-Margret! , sandhills express

In 1964 Elvis was already a legend—and 23-year-old Ann-Margret was well on her way to becoming one. In a career spanning more than six decades, she has evolved from a ’60s sex symbol to a Hollywood grand dame.

Correspondent Tracy Smith asked, “How do you think you’re going to be able to work consistently for more than five decades?”

“I think I have a lot of energy,” replied Ann-Margret.

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley in “Viva Las Vegas”:

Looks like she always did: A Sweden native, Ann-Margret’s first break came in 1960, when legendary comedian George Burns hired her for his Vegas act. But soon she was moving towards Hollywood.

Still, she knew show biz was a tough game, so to protect her family from unwanted publicity, she left him…