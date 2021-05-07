Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
Vivan Palat Bhahena is an Indian actor and model. He is primarily appeared in Hindi films. He is renowned for his performance in the movie Dangal (2016), Judwa 2 (2017), and Raja the Great (2017). Vivan captured the world title of Mister India in the year 2001. Vivan was the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2016.
Birth & Family
Vivan Bhathena was born on 28 October 1978 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His father’s name is Raghu Palat Bhathena and, his mother’s name is Pushpa Palat Bhathena. He got a sibling named Divya Palat. He did his schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai, and graduated from the Mumbai University. Subsequently, He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai.
Bio
|Real Name
|Vivan Palat Bhathena
|Nickname
|Live
|Profession
|Actor and Model
|Date of Birth
|28 October 1978
|Age (as in 2021)
|43 Years
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Amritsar, Punjab, India
|Family
|Mother: Pushpa Palat Bhathena
Father: Raghu Palat Bhathena
Sister: Divya Palat Bhathena
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Nikhila Bhatena
Daughter : Nivaya Bhathena
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career
Vivan began his career as a model and moved on to the big screen. He debuted with the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004) and Time Bomb 9/11. Vivan made an appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016. He acted in various popular advertising companies like Levis and served in a few theatrical performances prior entering the industry. He has been involved in several television series such as Kumkum, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, KKehna Hai Kuch Mujhko (2004) and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007).
Vivan made his movie career with Mr. India in the year 1987. He appeared in the film Chak De India (2007), and has appeared in many other films. His movies include Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Dangal, Talaash, Hero, Katti Batti, Judwaa 2, and Hate Story 4.
He debuted at Telugu cinema in 2017, with a prominent role in the action-comedy film Raja the Great. In 2019, he showed up in the horror movie Amavas.
Education Details and More
|School
|Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai
|College
|Mumbai University
|Educational Qualification
|Bachelor of Commerce
|Debut
|Television : Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004)
Film : Mr. India (1987)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|6′ 0″ Feet
|Weight
|75 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Gyming, Reading and Photography
Personal Life
Vivan Bhathena tied the knot with Nikhila Palat in 2007. The couple has one daughter named Nivaya Bhathena.
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Nikhila Bhatena
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
- Vivan Bhathena was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- His parents moved to Mumbai prior Vivan was born.
- He used to work as theatre artist before appearing films and television.
- He lost nearly 10 kg for the movie Dangal to fit in with his role.
- Vivan is an avid fitness lover and enjoys spending time in the gym.
- He was named Grasim Mr. India in 2001.
- In 2015, Vivan earned Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.
- Vivan appeared in popular music videos like Tera Chehra sung by Jagjit Singh and Maine Payal Hai Chankai sung by Falguni Pathak.
- Vivan served for Channel V as VJ.
