Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vivan Palat Bhahena is an Indian actor and model. He is primarily appeared in Hindi films. He is renowned for his performance in the movie Dangal (2016), Judwa 2 (2017), and Raja the Great (2017). Vivan captured the world title of Mister India in the year 2001. Vivan was the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2016.

Birth & Family

Vivan Bhathena was born on 28 October 1978 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His father’s name is Raghu Palat Bhathena and, his mother’s name is Pushpa Palat Bhathena. He got a sibling named Divya Palat. He did his schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai, and graduated from the Mumbai University. Subsequently, He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Vivan Palat Bhathena
Nickname Live
Profession Actor and Model
Date of Birth 28 October 1978
Age (as in 2021) 43 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Amritsar, Punjab, India
Family Mother: Pushpa Palat Bhathena
Father: Raghu Palat Bhathena
Sister: Divya Palat Bhathena
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Nikhila Bhatena
Daughter : Nivaya Bhathena
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career

Vivan began his career as a model and moved on to the big screen. He debuted with the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004) and Time Bomb 9/11. Vivan made an appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016. He acted in various popular advertising companies like Levis and served in a few theatrical performances prior entering the industry. He has been involved in several television series such as Kumkum, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, KKehna Hai Kuch Mujhko (2004) and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007).

Vivan made his movie career with Mr. India in the year 1987. He appeared in the film Chak De India (2007), and has appeared in many other films. His movies include Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Dangal, Talaash, Hero, Katti Batti, Judwaa 2, and Hate Story 4.

He debuted at Telugu cinema in 2017, with a prominent role in the action-comedy film Raja the Great. In 2019, he showed up in the horror movie Amavas.

Education Details and More

School Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai
College Mumbai University
Educational Qualification Bachelor of Commerce
Debut Television : Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004)

Film : Mr. India (1987)
Awards Not Available
Physical Stats and More

Height 6′ 0″ Feet
Weight 75 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Gyming, Reading and Photography
Personal Life

Vivan Bhathena tied the knot with Nikhila Palat in 2007. The couple has one daughter named Nivaya Bhathena.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Nikhila Bhatena
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

  • Vivan Bhathena was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • His parents moved to Mumbai prior Vivan was born.
  • He used to work as theatre artist before appearing films and television.
  • He lost nearly 10 kg for the movie Dangal to fit in with his role.
  • Vivan is an avid fitness lover and enjoys spending time in the gym.
  • He was named Grasim Mr. India in 2001.
  • In 2015, Vivan earned Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.
  • Vivan appeared in popular music videos like Tera Chehra sung by Jagjit Singh and Maine Payal Hai Chankai sung by Falguni Pathak.
  • Vivan served for Channel V as VJ.

