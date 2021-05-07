Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Vivan Palat Bhahena is an Indian actor and model. He is primarily appeared in Hindi films. He is renowned for his performance in the movie Dangal (2016), Judwa 2 (2017), and Raja the Great (2017). Vivan captured the world title of Mister India in the year 2001. Vivan was the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2016.

Birth & Family

Vivan Bhathena (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Vivan Palat Bhahena is an Indian actor and model. He is primarily appeared in Hindi films. He is renowned for his performance in the movie Dangal (2016), Judwa 2 (2017), and Raja the Great (2017). Vivan captured the world title of Mister India in the year 2001. Vivan was the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2016.

Birth & Family

Vivan Bhathena was born on 28 October 1978 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His father’s name is Raghu Palat Bhathena and, his mother’s name is Pushpa Palat Bhathena. He got a sibling named Divya Palat. He did his schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai, and graduated from the Mumbai University. Subsequently, He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Vivan Palat Bhathena Nickname Live Profession Actor and Model Date of Birth 28 October 1978 Age (as in 2021) 43 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Amritsar, Punjab, India Family Mother: Pushpa Palat Bhathena

Father: Raghu Palat Bhathena

Sister: Divya Palat Bhathena

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Nikhila Bhatena



Daughter : Nivaya Bhathena

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Vivan began his career as a model and moved on to the big screen. He debuted with the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004) and Time Bomb 9/11. Vivan made an appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016. He acted in various popular advertising companies like Levis and served in a few theatrical performances prior entering the industry. He has been involved in several television series such as Kumkum, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, KKehna Hai Kuch Mujhko (2004) and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007).

Vivan made his movie career with Mr. India in the year 1987. He appeared in the film Chak De India (2007), and has appeared in many other films. His movies include Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Dangal, Talaash, Hero, Katti Batti, Judwaa 2, and Hate Story 4.

He debuted at Telugu cinema in 2017, with a prominent role in the action-comedy film Raja the Great. In 2019, he showed up in the horror movie Amavas.

Education Details and More

School Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai College Mumbai University Educational Qualification Bachelor of Commerce Debut Television : Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2004) Film : Mr. India (1987) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 6′ 0″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Gyming, Reading and Photography

Personal Life

Vivan Bhathena tied the knot with Nikhila Palat in 2007. The couple has one daughter named Nivaya Bhathena.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Nikhila Bhatena

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Vivan Bhathena was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

His parents moved to Mumbai prior Vivan was born.

He used to work as theatre artist before appearing films and television.

He lost nearly 10 kg for the movie Dangal to fit in with his role.

Vivan is an avid fitness lover and enjoys spending time in the gym.

He was named Grasim Mr. India in 2001.

In 2015, Vivan earned Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Vivan appeared in popular music videos like Tera Chehra sung by Jagjit Singh and Maine Payal Hai Chankai sung by Falguni Pathak.

Vivan served for Channel V as VJ.

If you have more details about Vivan Bhathena. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related