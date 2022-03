This evening Vive le Vélo is a guest at the Brasserie D’Hoppe in the municipality of Vloesberg -Flobecq.

Brasserie D’Hoppe is best known for its business manager Greta Beale. Cycling is strongly present in the interior, with many jerseys, photos and many paintings. The painting is also the landlady’s own work.

Vive Le Velo is available on VRT from 9.30 pm round the clock.