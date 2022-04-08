Vivek Agnihotri lauds Yami Gautam’s angry response to ‘disrespectul’ review of Dasvi: ‘You need no certificates’ | Bollywood

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted in support of Yami Gautam after she reacted to a review about her latest release Dasvi. Vivek also lauded Yami for taking a stand in the matter and told her that she does not need such approval for her talent. Yami and her husband Aditya Dhar had also previously shown support to Vivek after the release of his film The Kashmir Files. They had praised the film on their Twitter accounts just a few days after its release. Also Read| Yami Gautam supports The Kashmir Files: ‘Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand…’

Vivek has now praised Yami Gautam for her reaction to a negative film review that she had dubbed ‘extremely disrespectful.’ Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, the filmmaker wrote, “Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up….