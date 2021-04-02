VIVO IPL 14 Fantasy League 2021: Dream11 Team Picks Tips, Tricks & How to Play

IPL Fantasy League 2021 is finally here and with a transformation in the game’s engine as it is driven by Vivo. This derives after BCCI authorizing a 4-year contract with the fantasy sports app as well as for those of you who have played the game for a long time, a lot has been transformed.

IPL 14 Fantasy League 2021

The greatest major transformation in the style of play is that in the place of shifting the team after every game, players will have to establish their team for one round which covers 8 matches and then have to change their team only after the round is finished.

In IPL T20 to predict the success of cricketers in all formats around the world, including India, where the Chennai Super Kings are among the favorites to retain their title in the latest odds at Betway.

The first of the 7 rounds will have 8 games each. Players will be permitted to make limitless transfers or ‘trades’ for 2nd rounds, the first round where the team is chosen and for Round 2 where players can be exchanged in and out of the team in advance the time limit. Later of Round 2, there will be 5 free trades for all left behind rounds, as well as the playoffs and if extra transfers are made, there will be a deduction of 10 points.

IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Fantasy tips

Because of the change in game engine, the points structure has changed therefore the players assisted for last season can’t be backed at the present.

There will be no extra points for strike-rate but if the strike-rate goes lower than 100, points will be deducted as a result. Correspondingly only economy rates under 6 runs per over will be given bonus points and those exceeding 9 runs per over will be decreased by points.

How do you set up your Dream 11 Fantasy Team?

This means that utility players like Sunil Narine who were sponsored greatly last season will lose their value. Likewise, this leads to an upsurge independence on the batsmen and particularly wicket-keepers.

Wicket-keepers have continuously been a backbone in IPL Fantasy and this season, the rules let to pick 2 wicket-keepers per side so long as it upholds the quota of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders essential per team.

Dream 11 IPL Fantasy Tips

It will be better for this season if one drives top-heavy and goes for players who have the ability to count big runs in games, as well as all-rounders like Ben Stokes or Hardik Pandya.

If we talk about setting up the team balance then the perfect team balance for this season will be:

Wicket-Keepers: 2

Batsmen: 3

All-Rounders: 3

Bowlers: 3

How to Play IPL Fantasy League 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzOzfCllcTA

Additional significant feature that must be taken into description will be the number of players from each team in the fantasy XI. The best likely team arrangement will be to have a least of 1 player from each team and then twice up on 3 additional sides. This is for the reason that in Round 1, every single team plays 2 games. You can then create limitless transfers for Round 2 where the Delhi Capitals play thrice.

Similarly, attempt to place off on exclusive choices like Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the first round for the reason that spending that much amount on them and them taking the risk of worsening isn’t what you’d want. So for Round 1, go with players who are assured to play in the match but make the attempt to place off on at least one of the above stated popular players.

Based on matches and form, the best teams to twice over up will be:

Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders/ Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab/ Mumbai Indians