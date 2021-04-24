ENTERTAINMENT

Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29

Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29

Vivo V21 5G India launch date has been introduced. The cellphone is all set to launch within the nation on April 29. The corporate had earlier introduced the arrival of the cellphone available in the market, however had not shared a precise launch date. A devoted web page on Flipkart now confirms the launch date and some specs of the cellphone as effectively. Vivo V21 5G is teased to characteristic a 44-megapixel selfie digicam with optical picture stabilisation (OIS) and a waterdrop-style notch show.

Contents hide
1 Vivo V21 5G India launch date, anticipated worth
2 Vivo V21 5G specs (teased)

Vivo V21 5G India launch date, anticipated worth

The Flipkart itemizing of the brand new Vivo V21 5G confirms that the cellphone will launch in India on April 29 at 12pm (midday) and shall be out there on the e-commerce website. There’s no data on the value vary of the cellphone, nevertheless it ought to be priced aggressively like different telephones within the sequence. The Vivo V20 2021 is presently priced in India at Rs. 22,990 and the Vivo V21 5G may very well be priced barely greater.

Vivo V21 5G specs (teased)

Flipkart has listed some key specs of the Vivo V21 5G together with the launch date. The cellphone is teased to characteristic a 44-megapixel selfie digicam with OIS and twin highlight flash for taking low-light selfies. The Vivo V21 5G will get a waterdrop-style notch show to deal with the selfie digicam. The again has an oblong digicam module with three sensors sitting in a triangular form.

The e-commerce website lists the Vivo V21 5G will are available in Arctic White, Nightfall Blue, and Sundown Dazzle color choices. Arctic White and Sundown Dazzle are listed to return with 7.39mm thickness and weigh 177 grams, whereas the Nightfall Blue color choice is teased to return with 7.29mm thickness and weigh 176 grams. The Vivo V21 5G may also have an prolonged RAM characteristic that can permit the cellphone to make use of 3GB of the extra reminiscence area as RAM.

We dive into all issues Apple — iPad Professional, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Devices 360 podcast. Orbital is accessible on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate hyperlinks could also be routinely generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.
