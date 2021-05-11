ENTERTAINMENT

VIVO will soon launch its new series

Chinese technology company Vivo PM announced on Monday that it would extend software support for its smartphone to a three-year OS upgrade, but only to a select few models. Other X series models will continue to receive Android security updates regularly. The new Android OS upgrade policy applies to the European, Australian and Indian markets.

Vivo joins Google, Samsung and Nokia in the list of brands that now offer extended software support rather than a two-year OS upgrade plan that their manufacturers follow.

The policy includes European, Australian and Indian markets. However, current X Series models will continue to receive security patches for up to 3 years, even if they are not eligible for the OS upgrade plan.

Last year, Samsung announced that it would support three generations of Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices. Following the suit, Vivo has now announced that it is expanding software support for flagship X Series smartphones.

Last week, Oppo also committed to three years of software support for its Premium Find X3 series instead of two years. The company told Android Planet that it is also considering extending it for four years.

