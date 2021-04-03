Vivo X60t launched with powerful selfie camera, 8GB RAM and special processor, know price – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

LATEST

Vivo X60t launched with powerful selfie camera, 8GB RAM and special processor, know price

Vivo has launched its X60 Series in India only recently. Under this series, the company introduced two smartphones Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. It is now reported that Vivo has launched another smartphone of the X60 series in China. This phone is named Vivo X60t by Vivo. The latest phone is an upgraded model of Vivo X60. This phone has a strong processor as well as many special features.

Vivo X60t Price
The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of this new smartphone has been priced at CNY 3,498 i.e. around Rs 39,000. The phone has been introduced by Vivo in two color options, in which there are Shimmer Blue and Mid-Night Black color options.

Vivo X60t specification
The Vivo X60T phone has a 6.56-inch full-HD + AMOLED display. Which comes with HDR10 + support and 19.8: 9 aspect ratios. Apart from this, the phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimension 1100 octa-core processor, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This phone works on OriginOS based on Android 11. Vivo X60T has a 4,300 mAh battery, which comes with 33 W fast charging support.

Vivo X60t Camera
For photography, the Vivo X60T phone has a triple rear camera setup. Whose primary camera is 48 megapixels. Along with this, the secondary camera has been given a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. At the same time, the phone has a third camera of 13 megapixels. For selfie and video calling, Vivo X60t has a 32 megapixel camera.

