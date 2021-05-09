ENTERTAINMENT

Vivo’s beautiful smartphone with 44 megapixel selfie camera has become even cheaper than before, the offer is fantastic

Vivo has cut the price of Vivo V20 2021, launched last year, the company has made this phone cheaper by Rs 2,000, the new price of the phone is visible on the company’s official website Vivo India, this phone is the mid of Vivo -Range is a smartphone, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4000mAh battery for power.


Vivo V20 2021 has a 6.44-inch full-HD + 1,080 × 2,400 pixels AMOLED display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 aspect ratio.

As a camera, the Vivo V20 2021 has a triple rear camera setup, includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor, It has a 44 megapixel selfie sensor with autofocus lens.

For power, the Vivo V20 2021 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which comes with 33W flashcharge fast charging technology, for connectivity, this phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

