VMI vs. Western Carolina Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

VMI Keydets vs. Western Carolina Catamots Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

VMI vs. Western Carolina Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: EJ Whitmire Stadium, Cullowhee, NC

Network: ESPN +

VMI (1-0) vs. Western Carolina (0-2) Game Preview

Why VMI will win

The keydates were enabling all but the decree.

He should have had a good offense this season under future Maryland QB Reece Udinsky, but it was the other side that passed a 14–13 minor stunner over the Paladins with a big inning, while scoring a century in the second half.

On the other hand, West Carolina beat Farman and Samford by a combined score of 90 to 34 in their first two matches.

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamots were not completely unhappy in the two losses.

They were not going to do it fully this year, but at least the offense was solid and the game against Samford was close with one. In the 21–20 Bulldog League halftime, Samford rolled in the second half, but at least the WCU offense worked.

Again, the VMI defense was solid, but the offense was not going against Furman with just 20 rushing yards, but …

What is going to happen

The VMI running game will be going against Western Carolina with more than 20 rush yards.

Udinski threw a pick against Farman, but was solid when he had to be, but this week he would rip it over 300 yards on a big display for the day and the Keydet attack.

VMI vs. Western Carolina Prediction, Line

VMI 38, Western Carolina 14

Row: VMI-8.5, RPM: 63

