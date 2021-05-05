LATEST

VN tech ticker: New ‘Skratch Crispy’, Dugast joins Vittoria, KOM rocks out – VeloNews

Skratch Labs has a new product called Sport Crispy Rice Cakes that comes in three flavors: Mallow, Chocolate & Mallow, and Strawberry & Mallow.

The rice crispy-like snack is $2.45 or $17.95 for an 8-pack, available at skratchlabs.com, Amazon.com, and many bike shops.

The Kosher vegetarian snack is made of crispy brown rice, wild rice, red rice, quinoa, and marshmallow.

Vittoria buys legendary handmade tire brand A. Dugast

Wout van Aert has been racing Dugast tires in cyclocross and Vittoria tires on the road.

Dugast tires are ubiquitous in elite cyclocross racing, and the handmade-tubular brand is now part of Vittoria.

A. Dugast was founded by André Dugast in France, and since 2002 the brand has been run by Richard Nieuwhuis in The Netherlands. While A. Dugast produces cotton and silk tubulars for all cycling disciplines, cyclocross remains its primary market.

The purchase puts together two brands that, for many top European riders, fit nicely together.

“We have worked successfully with both A. Dugast and Vittoria for many years,” Jumbo-Visma managing director Richard Plugge said. “Just this year, riders like Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos have won many races in cyclocross and road races using cotton tires from both brands. We are pleased that this partnership will further develop Dutch cycling excellence in an international group.”

Vittoria president Stijn Vriends with A. Dugast’s Richard Nieuwhuis, who will continue with the company.

Vittoria said A. Dugast’s Dutch facilities will remain, and will be complemented by Vittoria’s product in Italy and Thailand.

Vittoria is already planning special products and limited series, such as a handmade L’Eroica tubular.

Alpecin-Fenix is another top team that uses both Vittoria and Dugast tires.

KOM Cycling launches RPV2 Full-Motion Rocker Plate

If you love indoor training but don’t like the fixed nature of smart trainers, rocker plates are an option. Saris has an an MP-1 option, and KOM Cycling just updated its Rocker Plate to add fore/aft motion to the existing side-to-side motion of the RPV1.

The new RPV2 is a $799 platform that you put your bike and smart trainer on. It’s a three-level pieces that has 13 degrees of movement to the sides and 9 inches of fore/aft movement. It weighs 66 pounds and has a number of slots with which you can secure your trainer and your front wheel.

KOM also has a $499 Upgrade Kit that will add fore/aft movement to their original Rocker Plate.

