Vo-Tech Students Create Non-Profit Focused on Emergency Medicine – TAPinto.net

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Jiya Mody, of Bridgewater, and Fiona Shanahan, of Warren, both 10th grade students at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School, have created a new non-profit, Youth in Emergency Medicine, to establish a community of several chapters of high school students and undergraduates interested in the field across the globe.

The students connect with research facilities focused on strokes, burns and heart disease to donate to with fundraising efforts and partnering to give members interning and research opportunities.

The group will be holding a community outreach and fundraising event from May 23 through May 29, with a scavenger hunt around Bridgewater. Participants will need to locate places around Bridgewater and things in nature, taking a picture next to a body of water, in front of the town library and more. 

All participants will have to submit the items they find, and the person who finds the most will receive a gift basket with health-related goodies, like healthy snacks, hand sanitizers, water bottles, first aid kits and more.

The purpose of the event is to reach out to the community and share the importance of emergency medicine with as large an audience as possible, spreading their mission through a fun experience.

For more information about the organization, visit www.youthinemergencymedicine.org, and to sign up for the scavenger hunt, click here.

