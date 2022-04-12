Vogue Williams says doctor ‘tried’ to ‘ban sex’ her and her husband, but it ‘didn’t work’

Irish model Vogue Williams has revealed that a doctor “tried” to put her and Spencer Matthews on a “sex ban”, but it “didn’t work”.

The Dublin beauty and her Made In Chelsea star husband, Spencer Matthews, are expecting their third child together as they are already parents to Theodore and Gigi.

2 Vogue Says a Doctor Tried to Ban Sex Her and Spencer credit: Instagram

2 Vogue’s due date is fast approaching credit: Instagram

Her due date is fast approaching as she is in her third trimester and she revealed that a doctor tried to impose sex restrictions on the couple.

Speaking on its podcast Vogue said: “Top Boy has ended all sexual activity.

“Because we never do anything because we’re just watching Top Boy.”

However, Spencer responded by saying: “We saw Top Boy, had sex…