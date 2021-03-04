Voice of Punjab season 11 audition dates, audition process, online registration, judge and host

The popular reality show Voice of Punjab is in its eleventh season. The show successfully completed 10 seasons, besting the Punjabi talent. There is a huge fan base for the show. However, registrations and auditions for season 11 have begun. Scroll down for full details on registration information!

Voice of Punjab season 11 audition 2020 dates

The COVID crisis never ends. The Voice of Punjab team has reportedly decided to hold auditions online. Because offline auditions are not possible due to COVID status. However, it is a great choice to audition to show smart talent despite the epidemic. Therefore all registrations and auditions for this season will be done online.

Voice of Punjab season 11 audition online registration process

The good news for the participants is that there is no entry fee for the participants. There are two ways to register for the program. Applicants can submit a 2-minute video with a number in the specified number along with their original personal information. The phone number where participants can access their videos is 9811757373. However, there is another recording method. Online registration can be done through Facebook or PTC Punjabi’s PTC Play app. If you do not have an app, you can easily download it from the Google Play Store.

Government authorized proof of age and identity is required for check-in. If the candidate is selected by the official team, they will be contacted by phone and an additional process will take place.

Eligibility Criteria for Voice of Punjab 11 Participation

The age of the participant should be between 18 and 23 years.

Documents such as Aadhaar card, photo and medical report should be available.

To register, entry must be from Punjab.

The participant should not become mentally ill.

Judge and host of Voice of Punjab season 11

The new season of The Voice of Punjab will be hosted by many well-known musicians. The winner of season 11 will get a grand prize and a chance to partner with the music industry.