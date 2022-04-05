Volatility brings opportunity. interest.co.nz

Next to raise mortgage rates is BNZ. And their growth is showing a divide in how banks are adapting to these changes.

Despite long-term bond benchmarks being at the top at the moment, wholesale swap rates are still rising aggressively over a one- to three-year period. In fact, the two-year swap rate hit 3.41% yesterday, the highest in seven years. The one-year swap is now the highest in seven years at 2.84%.

Westpac is indicating that 42 bps are baked in for the April 13, 2022 RBNZ monetary policy review, so markets are accepting a high probability of +50 bps growth at that point. These markets are priced at another 44 bps for the post-May 25, 2022 Monetary Policy Statement, so coming to the view we may still get an increase of +50 bps.

