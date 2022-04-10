Volkanovsky in a demonstration against the “Korean zombie”

Two titles were at stake during UFC 273, scheduled for Saturday through Sunday night in Florida (and broadcast on RMC Sport): In the wings, Alexander Volkanowski largely dominated Chan Sung Jung. At bantamweight, champion Aljamain Sterling hooked Petr Yan.

It was an evening not to be missed. She totally justified setting her alarm clock at 4 in the morning. or not to sleep.

Volkanovsky extinguishes the “Korean zombie”

On the night of Saturday through Sunday, UFC 273 (live and exclusively on RMC Sport) in Jacksonville, Florida presented a great card. Compared to both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, Chechen-born Swedish phenom Khamzat Chimaev continued his rise by winning a major fight against Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

But the main event was apparently a featherweight duel between Master Alexander …