Volkswagen Polo signs out of India with Legend Edition

Volkswagen Polo is a very popular premium hatchback among driving enthusiasts in the Indian market. The production of the Polo commenced in India in 2009 while it was launched at the 2010 Auto Expo. In all these years, Polo has received several minor cosmetic and major mechanical upgrades. But now, it will be finally discontinued and to bid farewell to this ‘fun to drive’ hatchback, Volkswagen has launched the new Polo ‘Legend Edition’ in India.

The new Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition has been launched at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, the same as its GT TSI variant….