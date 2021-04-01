ENTERTAINMENT

Volkswagen T-Roc 2021 Price In India Mileage Interior Images Model Specs & Review

Volkswagen T-Roc

German car manufactures, Volkswagen has launched a new edition “2021 Volkswagen T-Roc” in India. This time the company has added new modifications and updated innovative and technology advancement features, as well as given a car a more classic and elegant look from the outside and also has focussed on the interior of the car. The key highlight of this car is that it will be available only in one alternative and that is the Petrol variant. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is around INR 21.35 lakh in India, which is slightly costlier than its predecessors. Before the launching of the VW T-Roc in India, the car has already launched last year in the month of March and sold a total of thousand units in India and within a few months, all the cars were sold.Volkswagen T-Roc

The car has a 1.5 litre four cylindrical engine that gives a maximum horsepower of 150bhp and has a peak torque of 250Nm, while on the front wheels, the car has a transmitting power of 7 speed semi-auto, direct shift Gearbox and along with that, for quickly changing gear, the car has paddle shifters. The car gives a mileage of 18.4kmpl and has a 1498cc engine. While on the outside, the Vk T-Roc has daytime running lights, with double DRL indicators. The car has a sinking surface along with a rear window glass that makes the car a bigger look from the outside.

The wheels of the car are 17-inch in size and are made of an alloy that allows the car to run effortlessly on the blazed grounds. The front side of the car has a thick chrome strip that is going along the top edge of the daylight opening, giving the car a more stylish and elegant look at the same time. To protect the elements of the car like the fuel tank and other parts, the car has skid plates and also has a silver roof railing, while the layering of the car is done in black.

The overall theme of the car is kept dark by the audience with a little touch of grey. The material used in covering the interiors of the car has a mono-chroma vibe and also light touch grey is also given inside the interiors. The car has an 8.1 touchscreen that supports both Android and Apple carplay along with that, just like any other car, the Volkswagen T-Roc has automatic dual-zone climate control. Heated seats are also added to the car with a stylish convertible wide panoramic sunroof. And as mentioned earlier, the car is available in the petrol variant. Stay tuned with us.

