Volkswagen T-Roc Launched in India Check Specification Features Price Images

Volkswagen will launch its brand new Car in India by the beginning of month April. The Volkswagen T-Roc has made its debut in 2020 and sold 1,000 units within a few months after the launch in India. Bookings for the car have been started online. Volkswagen declared the appearance of its second bunch of T-Roc SUVs to be introduced on 1st April 2021. It will cost Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 1.5 Lakh over the previous model which deals at Rs. 19.99 lakh. The T-Roc will deal with its aesthetics and mechanics from before it will look amazing. Volkswagen Taigun SUV has will be launched in India with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. It supports maximum power of 150bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The overall price of this car will be 21.33 lakh in India. the major features of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV have limited numbers and are also increase the brand value. The boundary above the window line gives a premium look to the alloy wheels and the rear wheel also looks has an extraordinary bearing. The number plate will be placed in the center. The car has a feature of a transversed front grill which is finished with a black coating. The LED and headlamps will be attached down on the front bumper which is coated with silver coating. The Taigun has an elegant design and an open clutch line connected the two clusters.

The interior of the car is manufactured with a 10.25-inch touchscreen advert system which supports the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity within a few seconds. The car offers an extensive sunroof, electronic parking brake mechanized, dual-zone climate control. Volkswagen can adjust the speed in a short time while driving. In this car, the seats are of leather which will give you a smooth long-drive experience and has a sporty look. This car has 18-inch alloy wheels which provide it an attractive look.

The car has some productive features which are a reverse parking camera, a heated front seat that is more than comfortable for a long drive, six airbags for safety, a mirror and, a tire pressure monitoring system. There are many videos of cars available on YouTube if you need to see the car on road. The SUV will release a bold bearing in India. The five-seater car will be loaded with smart and handy features. To know more about this article stay connected to us.