Volodymyr Zelensky appears to criticise Ireland for not doing enough to help Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to criticize Ireland for not doing enough to help Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

Ukraine’s president on Thursday issued a passionate plea to the European Union – but slammed some members for not doing enough to support his country.

In a speech at a meeting of the European Council, President Zelensky thanked the EU for its support – but said it was “a little late”. He called on the council “not to delay” while it “prepares for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union”.

Mr Zelensky then listed which countries he supported Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, saying: “Ireland – well, almost.”

