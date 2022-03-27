Volodymyr Zelenksyy speaks in front of a Ukrainian flag.

Volodymyr Zelensky tells Russian journalists that Ukraine is ready to adopt a neutral position

President Volodymyr Zelensky has conducted a group interview with Russian journalists, saying Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting a neutral position as part of a peace deal with Russia.

He said that it will have to be guaranteed by third parties and a referendum will have to be held.

This comes as a leader in one of the separatist regions said they were planning to hold an independence referendum and Russia confirmed that it used cruise missiles to strike targets in Lviv. Was.

During…

Read Full News