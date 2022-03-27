Volodymyr Zelensky tells Russian journalists that Ukraine is ready to adopt a neutral position

President Volodymyr Zelensky has conducted a group interview with Russian journalists, saying Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting a neutral position as part of a peace deal with Russia.

He said that it will have to be guaranteed by third parties and a referendum will have to be held.

This comes as a leader in one of the separatist regions said they were planning to hold an independence referendum and Russia confirmed that it used cruise missiles to strike targets in Lviv. Was.

