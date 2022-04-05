Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with the United Nations on Tuesday

Ukraine’s president plans to address the UN’s most powerful body, as more recent evidence of civilian genocide emerged in areas abandoned by Russian forces.

Western countries on Tuesday expelled dozens more diplomats from Moscow and weighed further sanctions as they expressed their disgust about a war crime.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Security Council will be rich in symbolism, but invitations and other demonstrations of Western support are unlikely to change the situation on the ground.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians who had been withdrawn from Russian forces were found in cities around Kyiv and a “torture room” had been discovered in the town of Bucha.

Zelensky said that civilians could be killed …